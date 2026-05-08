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Johnny Manziel pivots to boxing

  
Published May 8, 2026 07:47 PM

Twelve years to the month after Johnny Manziel became a first-round pick in the NFL draft, he’ll step into a boxing ring for the first time.

Via Andreas Hale of ESPN, Manziel will fight social-media influencer Bob Menery on May 23, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

It’s the latest twist in Manziel’s post-football career, at a time when he could still be playing. But he washed out of the NFL after only two seasons with the Browns.

After two seasons out of football, Manziel spent time with a pair of CFL franchises before joining the short-lived AAF in 2019. From 2021 to 2022, he played in the Fan Controlled Football League for the Zappers. Manziel launched the Glory Daze podcast in 2024.

Next, the 33-year-old Manziel will face the 38-year-old Menery in a new venture aimed at grabbing a little attention and cash.