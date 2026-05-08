Report: No meeting scheduled or expected between Steelers, Aaron Rodgers

When it comes to the Steelers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the new normal is abnormal.

With no sign that Rodgers will be signing with the Steelers in the immediate future, 93.7 The Fan reported on Thursday morning that Rodgers would be visiting Pittsburgh, with an expectation that he would sign a contract. NFL Network confirmed the visit, but tapped the brakes on a deal being done.

On Friday morning, Steelers G.M. Omar Khan said he doesn’t know where Rodgers is.

Now, Mark Kaboly (Steelers correspondent for The Pat McAfee Show) has shared this observation on Twitter: “From everything I can gather, there is no meeting scheduled or expected between Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers. I’ve reached out to a couple inside the building and nobody has seen him yet. Today is the first day of rookie minicamp. Media will be there on Saturday. Stay tuned. Maybe Rodgers will show later, maybe tomorrow or maybe he won’t.”

That pretty much summarizes the situation with Rodgers. Maybe he will. Maybe he won’t. Either way, he won’t be saying anything. And he’ll reserve the right to complain when the media tries to make sense of the nonsensical.

Yes, Rodgers has the right to make decisions on his own timeline. He doesn’t have the right to play games. All too often, it seems as if he is.