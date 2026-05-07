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Aaron Rodgers will arrive in Pittsburgh to a “visit” later today

  
Published May 7, 2026 09:47 AM

Last year, quarterback Aaron Rodgers made a secret visit to Pittsburgh in March. (It didn’t remain a secret for very long, to his chagrin.) Today, Rodgers is reportedly returning for another visit.

As first reported by 93.7 The Fan, Rodgers will be visiting Pittsburgh on Thursday. Per 93.7 The Fan, Rodgers is “expected” to sign with the Steelers this weekend.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, in reposting a tweet from 93.7 The Fan, confirms the planned visit. However, Rapoport adds that “no deal is in place.”

Regardless of whether Rodgers does or doesn’t sign a contract this weekend, it’s finally something — after several months of nothing. The team’s uncertainty prompted it to place the unrestricted free agent tender on Rodgers last week, a move that both extends the window for compensatory draft-pick consideration if he signs elsewhere and complicates significantly his ability to wait beyond July 22 to see if a better opportunity arises elsewhere.

As always when it comes to NFL matters, nothing is done until it’s done. At a time when many were wondering whether anything would get done for 2026 between Rodgers and the Steelers, there’s finally a tangible indication that he may indeed play for Pittsburgh again this season.