Derrick Henry still enjoys putting in the offseason work, heading into Year 11

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not attend the start of Organized Team Activities, but running back Derrick Henry did, and Henry says he considers this one of the best times of the NFL year.

“I love putting the work in, conditioning, being in the weight room, being around the guys, and putting the work in in the offseason,” Henry said. “This time is when you get to tune up everything, make mistakes, learn from those mistakes, and then when training camp comes around, you’re rolling. But the offseason is just putting the work in as much as you can, so the results show.”

Henry is heading into his 11th NFL season, a time when many running backs have broken down, but Henry says the conditioning work he does on his own has him ready to go every year.

“I just try to take care of my body, get some body work throughout the offseason, just so I’m ready during this time and when camp comes, just doing my normal routine,” Henry said.

Henry said he hopes his teammates see from the results he’s getting at age 32 that it’s important to take offseason work seriously.

“I’m always trying to work as hard as I can, get as much out of the rep,” Henry said. “I like my work to show. . . . Trying to be a great example for myself, and the younger guys.”

Henry said he thinks he and new Ravens head coach Jesse Minter are on the same page about the importance of hard work.

“Excited to be here, excited to put in the work,” Henry said. “Get the work in so we can get the results we want.”