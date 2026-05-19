 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_belichick_260519.jpg
Revisiting Taylor’s epic hit during 2007 Pro Bowl
nbc_pft_qbrankings_260519.jpg
Simms breaks down Shedeur, Watson amid QB battle
nbc_pft_wrongtrophy_260519.jpg
Smith-Njigba points out typos in OPOY trophy

Other PFT Content

NBA: Playoffs-San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder
Who cares if Shams Charania reported on the NBA MVP award?
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Now that Aaron Rodgers is back, the revisionist history begins
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_belichick_260519.jpg
Revisiting Taylor’s epic hit during 2007 Pro Bowl
nbc_pft_qbrankings_260519.jpg
Simms breaks down Shedeur, Watson amid QB battle
nbc_pft_wrongtrophy_260519.jpg
Smith-Njigba points out typos in OPOY trophy

Other PFT Content

NBA: Playoffs-San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder
Who cares if Shams Charania reported on the NBA MVP award?
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Now that Aaron Rodgers is back, the revisionist history begins
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lamar Jackson not in attendance for Ravens OTA practice on Tuesday

  
Published May 19, 2026 01:29 PM

While Lamar Jackson has been in attendance for parts of Baltimore’s offseason program, he is not on the field on Tuesday.

Via multiple reporters on the scene, Jackson is not attending the Ravens’ second OTA practice, which is the first open to the media.

It’s currently unclear whether or not Jackson was there on Monday — though the Ravens did not post any images of him on social media.

Jackson was there for Baltimore’s first day of offseason work and the club’s voluntary veteran minicamp under first-year head coach Jesse Minter.

Jackson has a $750,000 workout bonus tied to his attendance for at least 80 percent of the offseason program. In both 2024 and 2025, he waived that bonus.

For the first time in a few years, Jackson is set to play under a new offensive coordinator in Declan Doyle.