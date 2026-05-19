Lamar Jackson not in attendance for Ravens OTA practice on Tuesday

While Lamar Jackson has been in attendance for parts of Baltimore’s offseason program, he is not on the field on Tuesday.

Via multiple reporters on the scene, Jackson is not attending the Ravens’ second OTA practice, which is the first open to the media.

It’s currently unclear whether or not Jackson was there on Monday — though the Ravens did not post any images of him on social media.

Jackson was there for Baltimore’s first day of offseason work and the club’s voluntary veteran minicamp under first-year head coach Jesse Minter.

Jackson has a $750,000 workout bonus tied to his attendance for at least 80 percent of the offseason program. In both 2024 and 2025, he waived that bonus.

For the first time in a few years, Jackson is set to play under a new offensive coordinator in Declan Doyle.