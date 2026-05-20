Vikings sign second-round LB Jake Golday

The Vikings signed second-round linebacker Jake Golday to his four-year rookie deal on Tuesday, the team announced. Minnesota now has its entire nine-player draft class under contract.

The Vikings selected Golday with the 51st overall pick.

He played defensive end for two seasons at Central Arkansas before switching to linebacker. In 2024, he transferred to Cincinnati.

In earning All-Big 12 honors in 2025, Golday totaled 105 tackles, six tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three pass breakups and a forced fumble last season.

The Vikings previously signed first-round defensive tackle Caleb Banks, third-round defensive tackle Domonique Orange, third-round offensive tackle Caleb Tiernan, third-round safety Jakobe Thomas, fifth-round fullback Max Bredeson, fifth-round cornerback Charles Demmings, sixth-round running back Demond Claiborne and seventh-round center Gavin Gerhardt.