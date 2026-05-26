 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_maliknabers_260526.jpg
Will Nabers be ready for Week 1?
nbc_pft_kelceschedule_260526.jpg
Kelce worries NFL is ‘getting away’ from Sunday
nbc_pft_simpsonstafford_260526.jpg
Simpson addresses criticism of being picked No. 13

Other PFT Content

Modern white keyboard with the word "Blog
This weekend, it’s just you and me
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
Sean McVay: Rams nearly put Matthew Stafford on IR to start 2025 season
NBA: Playoffs-San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder
Who cares if Shams Charania reported on the NBA MVP award?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_maliknabers_260526.jpg
Will Nabers be ready for Week 1?
nbc_pft_kelceschedule_260526.jpg
Kelce worries NFL is ‘getting away’ from Sunday
nbc_pft_simpsonstafford_260526.jpg
Simpson addresses criticism of being picked No. 13

Other PFT Content

Modern white keyboard with the word "Blog
This weekend, it’s just you and me
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
Sean McVay: Rams nearly put Matthew Stafford on IR to start 2025 season
NBA: Playoffs-San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder
Who cares if Shams Charania reported on the NBA MVP award?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

James Pearce Jr. accepts one-year diversion program to have charges dropped

  
Published May 26, 2026 04:16 PM

Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. has accepted a fast-track, pre-trial intervention program, his attorney, Yale Sanford, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday.

At the request of the state of Florida, the program has been extended from the originally announced six months to one year. If Pearce completes the program, all charges against him stemming from a February incident with his ex-girlfriend will be dropped.

WNBA player Rickea Jackson, Pearce’s ex-girlfriend, also dismissed her attempt to obtain a permanent restraining order against him. Pearce, though, is still required to stay away from Jackson for the next 12 months until his case is closed.

Pearce was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police and resisting an officer with violence, as well as a misdemeanor count of stalking.

The NFL has not announced the conclusion of a review it was conducting for possible discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy.

The Falcons made Pearce a first-round pick in 2025, and he led the team with 10.5 sacks and set a team rookie record with 45 quarterback pressures.