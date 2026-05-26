James Pearce Jr. accepts one-year diversion program to have charges dropped

Falcons edge rusher James Pearce Jr. has accepted a fast-track, pre-trial intervention program, his attorney, Yale Sanford, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday.

At the request of the state of Florida, the program has been extended from the originally announced six months to one year. If Pearce completes the program, all charges against him stemming from a February incident with his ex-girlfriend will be dropped.

WNBA player Rickea Jackson, Pearce’s ex-girlfriend, also dismissed her attempt to obtain a permanent restraining order against him. Pearce, though, is still required to stay away from Jackson for the next 12 months until his case is closed.

Pearce was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, fleeing and eluding police and resisting an officer with violence, as well as a misdemeanor count of stalking.

The NFL has not announced the conclusion of a review it was conducting for possible discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy.

The Falcons made Pearce a first-round pick in 2025, and he led the team with 10.5 sacks and set a team rookie record with 45 quarterback pressures.