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Nico Collins agrees to revised contract, will get $17 million in new money

  
Published May 26, 2026 04:17 PM

Wide receiver Nico Collins said recently that he wants to spend his entire career with the Texans and he’s now set for at least the next two seasons in Houston.

Collins’s agents Drew and Jason Rosenhaus told Adam Schefter of ESPN that Collins has agreed to an adjusted contract with the Texans. Collins will get a $9 million raise in 2026 and an $8 million pay bump in 2027. Both year’s salaries are now fully guaranteed as well.

Collins is now set to make $29 million this season and $29.2 million in 2027, which bumps Collins well up the standings for annual average salaries among wide receivers.

Texans General Manager Nick Caserio was adamant this offseason that the team had no interest in trading Collins. With the revised contract in place, there’s now little reason for Collins to think about moving on before it becomes time to think about possible free agency in 2028.