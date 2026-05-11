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Nico Collins: I started my career in Houston, want to end it there

  
Published May 11, 2026 07:03 AM

When trade rumors swirled about Texans wide receiver Nico Collins ahead of the draft, General Manager Nick Caserio didn’t hesitate to make it clear that the team has no interest in parting ways with the wideout.

Caserio said anyone thinking that a trade could happen “can shove it” because the Texans won’t be making a deal. That sounds like it was music to Collins’s ears because he said this weekend that he does not have any interest in wearing a different uniform.

“I love the Texans,” Collins said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “I got drafted here. It’s somewhere I want to end. I love the city, the people, the community. There’s a lot of great positive vibes coming out of the city of Houston. So, it’s definitely a place I would like to retire.”

While Collins wants to stick around the Texans, the business side of things will always play a role in how a career plays out and Collins has slipped down the list of best-paid wideouts since signing an extension in 2024. That deal could be revisited, but a failure to find common ground could lead to different thoughts about a shared future in Houston.