Texans GM Nick Caserio: We’re not trading Nico Collins

Texans General Manager Nick Caserio doesn’t mince words when it comes to shooting down trade rumors.

Earlier this offseason, he called speculation about the team trading quarterback C.J. Stroud “moronic” and he was equally dismissive on Friday when asked about reports that teams have been calling the Texans about dealing for wide receiver Nico Collins.

“Teams call all the time and ask about players. We’re not trading Nico Collins,” Caserio said in a press conference. “Whoever reported it or whatever information that they had, they can shove it. We’re not trading Nico.”

Caserio may not be trading Collins, but the team may need to work out something on the contract front with their top receiver. Collins has two years left on his current deal with salaries of $20 million and $21.2 million while the receiver market has skyrocketed thanks to new deals for Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ja’Marr Chase and others since Collins signed his extension in 2024.