Nick Caserio: C.J. Stroud trade speculation is “moronic,” he’s not going anywhere

Texans General Manager Nick Caserio did his best on Tuesday to shut down chatter about the team considering a trade involving quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Stroud is heading into his fourth NFL season and the Texans have advanced to the divisional round in each of his first three years, but Stroud performed poorly while throwing four interceptions in Houston’s playoff loss to the Patriots last month. That helped fuel talk about a possible trade that Caserio emphatically refuted while in Indianapolis for the Scouting Combine.

Caserio said, via multiple reporters, that speculation about the Texans trading Stroud is “moronic” and that the quarterback is “not going anywhere” ahead of the 2026 season.

The Texans will have choices to make about how long they want to commit themselves to Stroud this offseason. He is eligible for a contract extension, but the team could opt to exercise their option on his contract for 2027 while waiting to make moves toward a longer deal at some point in the future.