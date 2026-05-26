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NCAA denies Brendan Sorsby’s request for reinstatement

  
Published May 26, 2026 04:46 PM

The NCAA has spoken. Now, a court will have the last word.

Via Pete Thamel of ESPN, the NCAA has denied Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby’s request to reinstate his eligibility for the 2026 season.

Sorsby recently filed suit against the NCAA, with the goal both of securing Sorsby’s reinstatement and of getting a decision that would allow him to apply for the NFL’s supplemental draft before the June 22 deadline. A hearing has been set for June 1.

Thamel adds that Sorsby has completed a 35-day in-patient rehab program for his gambling addiction.

One way or the other, here’s hoping Sorsby gets full clarity as to his status for 2026 before June 22, with any and all appeals properly sought and exhausted so that he knows where he stands before the deadline arrives to apply for the supplemental draft — or, at the very latest, before the supplemental draft happens in July.