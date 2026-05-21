Brendan Sorsby’s injunction hearing will be held on June 1

For Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby, the wheels of justice are moving faster than requested.

Via Pete Nakos of On3.com, a hearing on Sorsby’s request for a preliminary injunction will be held on June 1, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

In court paperwork filed on Monday, Sorsby’s lawyers asked for a hearing on June 15, citing a June 22 deadline for applying to the NFL’s supplemental draft.

The case has been assigned to retired Tarrant County senior judge Kenneth C. Curry. The fact that Curry has retired removes the usual incentive of a state-court judge to issue a ruling favorable to a local institution. The fact that he’s from Tarrant County and not Lubbock County also softens the possibility of home cooking.

Curry got an undergraduate degree from the University of Texas at Arlington. He earned his law degree from the University of Houston. The prior judge in the case, Phillip Hays, has both his undergraduate degree and his law degree from Texas Tech.

That gives the NCAA one less thing to complain about if it loses the case. It’ll still find a way to complain, if it doesn’t get the outcome it wants.