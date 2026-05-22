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Steelers OT Broderick Jones: I don’t really have a timeline to return from neck injury

  
Published May 22, 2026 11:55 AM

Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones had spinal fusion surgery this offseason and it remains unclear when he will be able to play again.

Jones is able to do individual work at Steelers OTAs, but has not been cleared for team drills and Jones said this week that no one has set a date when they think his neck will be ready for next steps.

“I don’t really have a timeline,” Jones said, via Chris Harlan of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Reivew. “They didn’t really give me a timeline,” he said. “They’re just monitoring it day by day, and we go from there.”

It’s also unclear what role Jones will have if he’s cleared. Jones was the left tackle in Pittsburgh, but they drafted Max Iheanachor in the first round last month and declined Jones’ fifth-year option. That signals what their future plans are at the position and the rookie could cement a hold on the job by the time Jones is able to play.

“It’s all a business at the end of the day,” Jones said. “I’m coming off a neck injury. Nobody knows what the future holds for me. Of course, they have to do what they do to protect themselves at the end of the day. I don’t have any ill will or anything toward them. I’m down to help Max wherever he needs me. Because at the end of the day, all of us got to be ready.”

Jones appeared in 45 games and made 38 starts over his first three seasons in Pittsburgh.