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Travis Hunter is unbothered by critics, having heard it all before

  
Published May 27, 2026 11:03 PM

Travis Hunter will play both ways for the Jaguars again this season. Critics say it’s a mistake, citing Hunter’s uneven rookie season that ended prematurely with a knee injury.

Hunter is familiar with the doubters.

It didn’t bother me,” Hunter said Wednesday, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “They’ve been doing that my whole career.”

Hunter played 324 offensive snaps and 162 defensive snaps in seven appearances last season before tearing the lateral collateral ligament in his right knee during an Oct. 30 practice. He underwent surgery on Nov. 11.

Hunter finished with 28 catches for 298 yards and a touchdown on offense to go with 15 tackles on defense.

The Jaguars will play Hunter more on defense, but he will still play offense.

First, though, he has to get healthy. He still isn’t cleared to fully participate in football activities, which isn’t expected until some point in training camp.

Hunter, though, isn’t wearing a knee brace, according to DiRocco.

“I’ve got to get back on the [practice] field first,” Hunter said. “I’m excited to just be able to get back on the field and work with the guys.”