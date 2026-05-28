 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_danieljones_260527.jpg
Jones ‘in a good spot’ in recovery
PatrickMahomes5-27.jpg
Expect Mahomes and Chiefs to bounce back in 2026
nbc_pft_james_pearce_jr_260527.jpg
Pearce accepts one-year diversion program

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Sirianni on Nolan Smith’s recent arrest: “We address everything”
Modern white keyboard with the word "Blog
This weekend, it’s just you and me
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
Sean McVay: Rams nearly put Matthew Stafford on IR to start 2025 season
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_danieljones_260527.jpg
Jones ‘in a good spot’ in recovery
PatrickMahomes5-27.jpg
Expect Mahomes and Chiefs to bounce back in 2026
nbc_pft_james_pearce_jr_260527.jpg
Pearce accepts one-year diversion program

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Nick Sirianni on Nolan Smith’s recent arrest: “We address everything”
Modern white keyboard with the word "Blog
This weekend, it’s just you and me
Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
Sean McVay: Rams nearly put Matthew Stafford on IR to start 2025 season
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Suddenly “robust” market for Seahawks could lead to sale by August

  
Published May 27, 2026 11:08 PM

The market for the Seahawks was “soft.” Until it wasn’t.

Less than three weeks after Seth Wickersham of ESPN used the “S” word regarding the interest in the only NFL team currently for sale, Ian Rapoport on NFL Network (which makes him now an employee of ESPN) reported during a prime-time edition of Pat McAfee’s show that the market is suddenly “robust.”

Rapoport, who was careful to try to harmonize his reporting with the recent intel from a new colleague, added that the owners could have a special meeting in August to vote on the new owner.

The number, per Rapoport, “could eclipse $10 billion.”

The expected range, as PFT reported in February, was $9 billion to $11 billion. The number could land in the middle of the low and high end of the scale.

So what changed? It could be that the folks who are truly intent on trying to buy the team watched and waited to see how aggressive the competition would be. At the end of the day, the highest bidder will get the team.

Rapoport named no names as to a potential buyer.

The current employees of the the defending NFL champions and their fans should hope and pray that the new owner, whoever it may be, won’t try to fix what currently isn’t broken. That may be easier said than done. The owner of a team can do whatever he or she wants with it. It will be theirs with which to do whatever they choose.

But, in almost all sales of sports teams, it’s not about finding the best steward for the asset. It’s about getting top dollar for it. In this case, that’s what the late Paul Allen’s trust requires.