 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

NFLschedule5-8.jpg
NFL says that schedule release is ‘almost here’
nbc_pft_juan_jennings_260508.jpg
Holley: Jennings fits Vikings’ scheme ‘perfectly’
VrabelPatsnew5-8.jpg
How does Russini situation impact Vrabel’s future?

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

NFLschedule5-8.jpg
NFL says that schedule release is ‘almost here’
nbc_pft_juan_jennings_260508.jpg
Holley: Jennings fits Vikings’ scheme ‘perfectly’
VrabelPatsnew5-8.jpg
How does Russini situation impact Vrabel’s future?

Other PFT Content

Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Aerial View of Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Downtown Atlanta Skyline
With the World Cup coming, FIFA covers Mercedes-Benz logo on “Atlanta Stadium”
Las Vegas Raiders v Washington Commanders
Commanders set to re-sign OL Trent Scott
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

There’s a soft market for the Seahawks, so far

  
Published May 8, 2026 04:58 PM

The Seahawks are selling. To date, no one is buying.

At least not to the extent that was expected.

Seth Wickersham of ESPN reports, quoting an unnamed team owner, that the market for the team is “soft.”

The powers-that-be now have doubts regarding whether the team price will land on the high side of the expected range of $9 billion to $11 billion. The current thinking, per Wickersham, is that the final number will land slightly above $9 billion.

It’ll still shatter the record of $6.05 billion, set in 2023 by the sale of the Commanders to Josh Harris. But it won’t obliterate it.

For now, the pool of potential buyers is small. One problem, as Wickersham explains it, is that few individuals have the liquid assets to pay 30 percent of $9 billion or more.

The process, per the report, is expected to linger into the 2026 season. Given that current management had to be cajoled (with the threat of a $5 million fine) into moving forward, there’s a chance for potential foot dragging that will look accidental but could at some level be inadvertently deliberate.