There’s a soft market for the Seahawks, so far

The Seahawks are selling. To date, no one is buying.

At least not to the extent that was expected.

Seth Wickersham of ESPN reports, quoting an unnamed team owner, that the market for the team is “soft.”

The powers-that-be now have doubts regarding whether the team price will land on the high side of the expected range of $9 billion to $11 billion. The current thinking, per Wickersham, is that the final number will land slightly above $9 billion.

It’ll still shatter the record of $6.05 billion, set in 2023 by the sale of the Commanders to Josh Harris. But it won’t obliterate it.

For now, the pool of potential buyers is small. One problem, as Wickersham explains it, is that few individuals have the liquid assets to pay 30 percent of $9 billion or more.

The process, per the report, is expected to linger into the 2026 season. Given that current management had to be cajoled (with the threat of a $5 million fine) into moving forward, there’s a chance for potential foot dragging that will look accidental but could at some level be inadvertently deliberate.