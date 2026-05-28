Matt LaFleur: Packers need MarShawn Lloyd to prove what he can do

The Packers spent a third-round draft pick on running back MarShawn Lloyd in 2024, and so far they’ve gotten nothing out of him: Lloyd has played in only one game, carrying six times for 15 yards and never even picking up a first down in that game.

Green Bay was already hoping to get more out of Lloyd in Year 3, but the recent arrest of running back Josh Jacobs and the possibility that Jacobs could be facing NFL discipline means Lloyd could become even more important to the Packers’ prospects. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Lloyd is working hard in the offseason program, but the question is whether he can stay healthy, which he hasn’t done so far in his NFL career.

“He’s done a nice job, but we’ve only had one practice,” LaFleur said, via ESPN. “I think the proof will be in the pudding. He’s got to show that consistently over the course of all of OTAs, into training camp, into the preseason, and then we’ll see where we go from there.”

LaFleur said he’s hoping Lloyd can prove he’s the player the Packers thought they were getting when they drafted him out of USC.

“I think he’s done everything he can in his power to put him in the best possible position,” LaFleur said. “He’s just going to have to go out there and prove it.”