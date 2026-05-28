Matthew Stafford: I’m a big fan of Ty Simpson, trying to share my knowledge with him

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford says he’s happy to have rookie quarterback Ty Simpson as a new teammate.

Contrary to any talk that he might be upset with the team using its first-round draft pick on a quarterback, Stafford told Pat McAfee that he’s happy to work with Simpson.

“I’m in there with him in the meeting room, on the practice field, trying to share as much knowledge as I can. I was a big fan of Ty when he was playing at Alabama,” Stafford said.

Stafford said that although he didn’t enjoy watching Simpson’s Alabama team beat Stafford’s alma mater, Georgia, last season, he otherwise liked what he saw of Simpson in college.

“I sent him a text after he got drafted and said, ‘Really enjoyed watching you play, just that you were in the wrong jersey,’” Stafford said. “I did enjoy watching him play. He’s a talented kid.”

Stafford said that when he was a first-round rookie, older players helped him out, and he plans to do the same.

“I’m going to do everything I can to get this team ready to play, to win, but at the same time share some of the knowledge that I’ve gained throughout my career, because I wouldn’t be in the seat I am now, after a really good football season, if I didn’t have people helping me out along the way, so I’m happy to do that,” Stafford said. “He’s been a sponge. He’s looking to get better.”