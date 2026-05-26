DeMarcus Lawrence is not attending the voluntary offseason workouts

Seahawks edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence has not attended the team’s voluntary offseason workouts.

Coach Mike Macdonald said Lawrence is working through some stuff but is in great spirits.

“He’ll be here at some point,” Macdonald said Tuesday, via John Boyle of the team website.

Lawrence, 34, signed with the Seahawks in the 2025 offseason after 11 seasons with the Cowboys.

The five-time Pro Bowler had six sacks and 20 quarterback hits, giving him 67.5 sacks and 146 quarterback hits in his career.