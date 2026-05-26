Report: DT Eddie Goldman worked out with Giants

Once again this offseason, the Giants are taking a look at a defensive tackle.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, veteran Eddie Goldman worked out for New York on Tuesday.

Goldman, 32, spent last season with the Commanders. He appeared in 13 games with six starts, recording 26 total tackles with four tackles for loss and one QB hit.

Goldman came out of retirement to play the 2024 season with the Falcons, appearing in 17 games with 10 starts. He tallied 16 total tackles with one TFL, three QB hits, and one sack that season.

A Bears second-round pick in the 2015 draft, Goldman has appeared in 111 games with 89 starts over his career for Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington. He’s recorded 14.0 sacks with 23 tackles for loss and 25 QB hits.

Since trading Dexter Lawrence to the Bengals last month, the Giants have been on the hunt for big men to fill out the interior of their defense. The club has added Shelby Harris, Leki Fotu, DJ Reader, and Zacch Pickens since April 28.