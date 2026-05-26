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Report: Cardinals receiving trade calls about Josh Sweat

  
Published May 26, 2026 04:34 PM

The Cardinals have received trade calls about Pro Bowl defensive end Josh Sweat, according to Jordan Schultz of The Schultz Report.

Sweat has not attended the Cardinals’ voluntary offseason program.

The Cardinals signed Sweat to a four-year, $76.4 million deal in the 2025 offseason, reuniting him with Jonathan Gannon. Gannon, who was the Eagles’ defensive coordinator in 2021-22 when Sweat was in Philadelphia, was fired by the Cardinals after last season.

Sweat set a career-high with 12 sacks in his first season in Arizona. He has 55 sacks in eight seasons, along with 114 quarterback hits.