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Cam Skattebo shooting for a 2,000-yard season

  
Published May 19, 2026 11:36 PM

Cam Skattebo insists he will be “ready to go” Week 1 as he continues his rehab from a gruesome leg injury. That is good news for the Giants as the running back had 125 carries for 617 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie.

Skattebo has much bigger goals for his second season.

“I do not consider that successful for me,” Skattebo said of his rookie season, via Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press. “I had 400 yards on 100 carries. When I play 17-plus games this year, it’s going to be 300 carries for over 2,000 yards.”

Nine running backs have had a 2,000-yard season, the most recent coming by Saquon Barkley in 2024. Eric Dickerson owns the NFL record with his 2,105 rushing yards in 1984.

Tiki Barber holds the Giants team record with 1,860 rushing yards in 2005.