Cam Skattebo: I’m a little ways out, but will be ready Week 1

The Giants held a town hall event for fans in New York City on Monday night and it included an update on running back Cam Skattebo’s condition.

Skattebo’s play was one of the few highlights of the 2025 season, but the good feelings he generated during his rookie year were put on hold when he suffered severe leg and ankle injuries in October. Skattebo said on Monday that he is still working his way back to full strength and that he expects to be there in time to face the Cowboys on the first Sunday night of the regular season.

“Obviously there’s ups and downs in the injury process and coming back and rehabbing, but the mental battle has been the hardest part: making sure that I trust it fully,” Skattebo said, via Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press. “I’m a little ways out. Not too far, but I’ll be ready to go. Week 1, I’ll be ready to go.”

The Giants are also waiting on wide receiver Malik Nabers to return from a torn ACL and getting both players back to their top form would be an excellent way to set John Harbaugh up for success in his first year on the sideline in New Jersey.