 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_belichick_260519.jpg
Revisiting Taylor’s epic hit during 2007 Pro Bowl
nbc_pft_qbrankings_260519.jpg
Simms breaks down Shedeur, Watson amid QB battle
nbc_pft_wrongtrophy_260519.jpg
Smith-Njigba points out typos in OPOY trophy

Other PFT Content

NBA: Playoffs-San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder
Who cares if Shams Charania reported on the NBA MVP award?
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Now that Aaron Rodgers is back, the revisionist history begins
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_belichick_260519.jpg
Revisiting Taylor’s epic hit during 2007 Pro Bowl
nbc_pft_qbrankings_260519.jpg
Simms breaks down Shedeur, Watson amid QB battle
nbc_pft_wrongtrophy_260519.jpg
Smith-Njigba points out typos in OPOY trophy

Other PFT Content

NBA: Playoffs-San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder
Who cares if Shams Charania reported on the NBA MVP award?
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers
Now that Aaron Rodgers is back, the revisionist history begins
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
Jameson Williams files NIL lawsuit against NCAA, Big Ten, SEC
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Vikings ready to move on to next round of GM interviews

  
Published May 20, 2026 07:00 AM

The Vikings are moving closer to naming their next General Manager.

Owner Mark Wilf said at Tuesday’s league meetings that the team has reached the end of their first round of “exploratory interviews” for the post. The Vikings fired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah this offseason and executive vice president of football operations Rob Brzezinski has been handling the responsibilities on a temporary basis.

“Now we’re gonna go more in-depth in the coming days, more in-person versus virtual, and I’m sure we’ll have some great conversations,” Wilf said, via Emily Leiker of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Brzezinski is a candidate to take the job on a permanent basis. 49ers assistant GM RJ Gillen, Bills assistant GM Terrance Gray, Rams assistant GM John McKay, Seahawks assistant GM Nolan Teasley, Titans assistant GM Dave Ziegler, Lions Assistant GM Ray Agnew, and Broncos assistant GM Reed Burckhardt were also involved in the first round of interviews for the job.