Vikings ready to move on to next round of GM interviews

The Vikings are moving closer to naming their next General Manager.

Owner Mark Wilf said at Tuesday’s league meetings that the team has reached the end of their first round of “exploratory interviews” for the post. The Vikings fired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah this offseason and executive vice president of football operations Rob Brzezinski has been handling the responsibilities on a temporary basis.

“Now we’re gonna go more in-depth in the coming days, more in-person versus virtual, and I’m sure we’ll have some great conversations,” Wilf said, via Emily Leiker of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Brzezinski is a candidate to take the job on a permanent basis. 49ers assistant GM RJ Gillen, Bills assistant GM Terrance Gray, Rams assistant GM John McKay, Seahawks assistant GM Nolan Teasley, Titans assistant GM Dave Ziegler, Lions Assistant GM Ray Agnew, and Broncos assistant GM Reed Burckhardt were also involved in the first round of interviews for the job.