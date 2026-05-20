Terry McLaurin loves Commanders OC David Blough’s plans to feature him in offense

Wide receiver Terry McLaurin likes what he’s been hearing and seeing from new Commanders offensive coordinator David Blough.

Shortly after Blough was promoted into the job this year, he said one of his plans is to get McLaurin 10 targets a week in the passing game. On Tuesday, McLaurin said that he’s heard the same from the coach and that he’s seen the team putting the words into action since they started their offseason program.

“I love that. You know, he told me that way back in February,” McLaurin said, via JP Finlay of NBC “He texted me that him and I have a really good relationship. He’s been a man of his word. My job is to prove that each and every day, when we’re having workouts to be the leader, to be someone who you can count on to be on the field and make plays. That’s all I’ve been asking for. That’s all I want. So, to win games and have a big part of that, so I was definitely smiling when I saw that come across the phone. From OTAs and stuff, I can definitely tell that’s gonna be part of it.”

McLaurin went on to say that he thinks playing a featured role will also help open up opportunities for others in the offense. There has been chatter that the team will add wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to that group, but any alignment is going to have McLaurin in the top role as the Commanders try to bounce back this season.