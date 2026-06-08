Myles Garrett participates in Rams’ OTA

Myles Garrett was noncommittal on participating in the Rams’ organized team activities during his introductory news conference last week. Garrett, after all, skipped all of the Browns’ voluntary offseason work, losing a $1 million workout bonus.

The All-Pro edge rusher, though, was on the field with his new teammates on Monday.

The Rams posted photos of Garrett in his No. 95 practice jersey and helmet at the practice.

The team has two more OTA sessions this week followed by a mandatory minicamp on June 15-16.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year set a single-season sacks record with 23 last season and has 125.5 sacks in his career.