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NCAA finds that four Alabama State basketball players threw a game for $2,000
NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
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Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
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Myles Garrett participates in Rams’ OTA

  
Published June 8, 2026 04:01 PM

Myles Garrett was noncommittal on participating in the Rams’ organized team activities during his introductory news conference last week. Garrett, after all, skipped all of the Browns’ voluntary offseason work, losing a $1 million workout bonus.

The All-Pro edge rusher, though, was on the field with his new teammates on Monday.

The Rams posted photos of Garrett in his No. 95 practice jersey and helmet at the practice.

The team has two more OTA sessions this week followed by a mandatory minicamp on June 15-16.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year set a single-season sacks record with 23 last season and has 125.5 sacks in his career.