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By skipping offseason program, Myles Garrett will lose $1 million workout bonus

  
Published April 9, 2026 01:15 PM

Browns defensive end and single-season sack leader Myles Garrett has skipped the start of the team’s offseason program. That puts him on track to lose $1 million in 2026 compensation.

Garrett’s contract, a copy of which PFT has reviewed, includes a $1 million workout bonus for 2026. And while the payment is fully guaranteed, it still must be earned.

To earn it, Garrett must participate in 84.375 percent of the offseason workout sessions, participate in all minicamps, participate in all OTA days, and timely report to training camp.

Yes, he’s still making $40 million per year, on average, under his new contract. If he doesn’t satisfy the 84.375-percent minimum for the first two phases of the program and show up for all minicamps and OTA days, $1 million of his 2026 base compensation will be gone.