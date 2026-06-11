Sean Payton signs new five-year contract with Broncos

Head coach Sean Payton has brought winning back to Denver.

The Broncos are going to keep him around.

Payton has agreed to a new five-year deal with the club, keeping him under contract through 2030, the team announced on Thursday.

“Sean Payton has led an impressive turnaround over the past three seasons, instilling a winning culture with high expectations,” Broncos owner Greg Penner said in a statement. “I appreciate the close partnership he shares with George Paton, along with the alignment and stability across our football operations.

“We’re thrilled for Sean to continue leading our team as head coach, building on our progress during such an exciting time for the Broncos.”

Payton, 62, has accumulated a 32-19 regular-season record with a 1-2 postseason record with the Broncos through three seasons. After beginning his tenure 8-9, the Broncos were 10-7 to make the postseason with a Wild Card berth in 2024.

The team was then the AFC’s No. 1 seed in 2025 after going 14-3. But Bo Nix’s ankle injury suffered at the end of the divisional round left the club in an unfavorable position for the AFC Championship Game, which Denver ended up losing to New England.

Payton’s new deal aligns him with General Manager George Paton, who also signed a new deal to remain under contract with Denver through 2030 last month.