Broncos sign G.M. George Paton through 2030

Broncos General Manager George Paton has been on the job for five seasons. He has agreed to stick around for five more.

The Broncos have announced that Paton has signed a contract that runs through 2030.

“We are pleased to announce a new five-year contract for George Paton that reflects our confidence in his leadership, vision and the overall direction of our team,” CEO Greg Penner said in a team-issued release. “As our General Manager, George has demonstrated a strong commitment toward building a winning roster while forming a collaborative and supportive partnership with Sean Payton.

Paton passed on other opportunities through 14 years in Minnesota. His arrival predated the purchase of the Broncos by the Walton-Penner group — and the hiring of Payton.

It has worked very well, overcoming the ill-advised trade for Russell Wilson, and the even more ill-advised market-level contract Wilson received before playing a single game in Denver.

The Broncos, under Paton and Payton, have built an elite team. They’ve been to the playoffs two straight years, and they earned the top seed in the AFC in 2025.