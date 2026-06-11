Darron Lee is formally indicted on first-degree murder charge

Darron Lee, a first-round pick of the Jets in 2016, has formally been indicted on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with the death of his girlfriend, Gabriela Perpetuo.

Via News Channel 9, a Hamilton County, Tennessee grand jury returned the indictment on Wednesday. Previously, prosecutors did not rule out seeking the death penalty.

The case includes evidence that Lee had consulted ChatGPT on how to deal with a person who is unresponsive. Lee also allegedly asked ChatGPT about the injuries that would be consistent with someone falling in the shower.

Prosecutors have dismissed a separate charge of tampering with evidence.

Separately, Perpetuo’s estate has filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit against Lee.

Lee played three years with the Jets, one with the Chiefs, and one with the Bills. He last played in 2020.