Darron Lee used ChatGPT for advice on dealing with “unresponsive” person

Former NFL linebacker Darron Lee appeared in court on Monday for a preliminary hearing on charges of first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. And the case against him includes some unusual, and particularly incriminating, evidence.

Via Local 3 News, the prosecution offered testimony indicating that Lee had consulted ChatGPT on how to deal with a person who is unresponsive. The message came from Lee’s phone.

Lee also asked ChatGPT about the injuries that would be consistent with someone falling in the shower.

Body camera footage showed Lee telling a police officer that the victim, 29-year-old Gabriella Perpetuo, may have slipped and fallen in the shower but that Lee didn’t know what had happened to her. The police report in the case indicates that blood was found through the house, along with broken glass.

Authorities also said that Perpetuo had “multiple stab wounds, black eyes, bite marks, and blood coming from her nose and mouth.”

Prosecutors have not ruled out seeking the death penalty against Lee.

He was a first-round pick of the Jets in 2016. Lee also played for the Chiefs and the Bills.

In addition to the criminal prosecution, Lee faces a $50 million wrongful-death lawsuit.