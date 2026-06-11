Bucky Irving takes part in Thursday’s Buccaneers practice

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said last month that the team expects running back Bucky Irving to return to action “sometime in the summer or fall” and things appear to be moving a little more quickly.

Multiple reporters at Thursday’s OTA practice session shared videos of Irving in uniform working in drills with the rest of the team. It is the first time that has happened at a practice open to the media since Irving had shoulder surgery early in the offseason.

Irving missed seven games last season and ended the year with 173 carries for 588 yards and a touchdown. He also caught 30 passes for 277 yards and three touchdowns.

The Bucs will wrap up their offseason program with next week’s minicamp.