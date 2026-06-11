Dan Campbell: No setbacks for Brian Branch, but no timetable for return either

Lions safety Brian Branch has not returned to the field since tearing his Achilles last December and it remains unclear when that will change.

Head coach Dan Campbell was asked about Branch’s status during a Thursday press conference and he said that there have been “no setbacks” in the safety’s recovery. There also hasn’t been a firm timetable set for his return, however, and Campbell didn’t take a stint on the physically unable to perform list off the list of possible paths that things will take.

“I guess there’s always a chance,” Campbell said. “I’m going to just go ahead and widen the window so we don’t have to talk about it anymore. Let’s just go ahead and say December. Anything before that is a bonus. That way you don’t have to ask me.”

Branch is heading into the final year of his rookie deal and his success in navigating his return to action will likely play into the kind of contract he lands for 2027 and beyond.