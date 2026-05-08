Shane Steichen sidesteps questions about Anthony Richardson’s future

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson stayed away from the team for two weeks as he sought a trade. He showed up to the Colts’ voluntary work on Monday despite an uncertain future.

Richardson is recovering from a right eye injury.

Coach Shane Steichen addressed Richardson’s future on Friday, although he did not allow much.

“He’s back in the fold right now. That part’s been good,” Steichen said, via James Boyd of TheAthletic.com. “He’s working, going through his fundamentals, details, out there throwing with the guys. And that’s where it’s at right now.”

Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick in 2023, lost the starting job to Daniel Jones last season.

He still wants a trade, but according to Boyd, Richardson will approach his situation with professionalism.

Steichen sidestepped a question about whether Richardson would compete with Riley Leonard, a 2025 sixth-round pick, for the backup job to Jones.

“Right now, we’re in May. We’ll see how it goes, obviously, with all that,” Steichen said. “But [Richardson’s] working. He’s here. He’s in good spirits. He’s cleared to play with the vision stuff, so that part’s good.”

Richardson had a freak pregame accident on Oct. 12 that left him with a fractured orbital bone in his eye.