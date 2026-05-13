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Michael Penix is throwing in the Falcons’ offseason program

  
Published May 12, 2026 09:46 PM

The uncertainty of Michael Penix’s return from a torn ACL led the Falcons to sign veteran Tua Tagovailoa. Penix’s rehab seems to have ramped up as he seeks to enter the quarterback competition.

Penix is throwing again six months after injuring his left knee in a game against the Panthers.

The Falcons posted video of Penix throwing to wide receiver Drake London at the team’s facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia. A team spokesperson told Marc Raimondi of ESPN that Penix is participating in Phase 2 of the Falcons’ offseason program, which consists of drills and individual work.

Penix, 26, has torn an ACL three times in eight years, twice tearing the ACL in his right knee while in college.

Penix has said he expects to be ready for Week 1, but will that be soon enough to put him in a position to compete with Tagovailoa for the job?

He has started 12 games and thrown for 2,757 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions since the Falcons drafted him eighth overall in 2024.