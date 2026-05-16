The 34 participants in the Accelerator program include Mike McDaniel, Eric Bieniemy

Since the inauguration of the 47th president, the NFL has been engaged in a delicate dance regarding its diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts. This week, one of the key aspects of the NFL’s efforts returns, with a twist.

As the league explained in March, the Accelerator program is back — and it’s open to everyone.

At the time, NFL senior V.P. and chief diversity and inclusion officer Jonathan Beane said that it’s “not us taking the direction of anyone on the outside” or a “reaction to D.C.”

The NFL canceled last year’s Accelerator program, prompting speculation that it was hoping to avoid scrutiny by the anti-DEI forces within the federal government.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, 34 coaches and executives are scheduled to participate. They include Chargers offensive coordinator (and former Dolphins head coach) Mike McDaniel and current (and former) Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Many of the other coaches on the list have had head-coaching interviews. Per Fowler, Rams offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, Lions passing game coordinator (and former Giants interim head coach) Mike Kafka, Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski, Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde, Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, Vikings quarterbacks coach Josh McCown, and Broncos special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi appear on the roster.

The list of executives set for the 2026 Accelerator program includes Terrance Gray (Bills), Nolan Teasley (Seahawks), John McKay (Rams), R.J. Gillen (49ers), Chad Alexander (Chargers), Glenn Cook and Catherine Hickman (Browns), Brandon Brown (Giants), Josh Williams (49ers), James Liipfert (Texans), Mike Bradway (Chiefs), Lance Newmark (Commanders), and Mike Greenberg (Buccaneers).

Although the federal government has yet to scrutinize the Accelerator program, it has become one of the issues in Florida’s ongoing attack against the NFL’s diversity initiatives. In a May 1, 2026, letter to Florida attorney general James Uthmeier, NFL general counsel Ted Ullyot wrote this: "[T]he Accelerator program is open to all individuals, regardless of race or sex. It provides an opportunity for prospective candidates for front office positions to participate in networking events, interview training, and facilitated development sessions.”

The dramatic change in the demographics of the Accelerator program will only reinforce the perception that the NFL is trying to avoid a late-night social-media storm of criticism regarding its commitment to diversity (along with the new kickoff formation). Regardless, after last year’s conspicuous cancellation, the Accelerator program is back. And it’s giving plenty of names already in the pipeline for one of the biggest jobs (coach and General Manager) access to the key decision makers and extra help to eventually secure one of those positions.