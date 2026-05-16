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Deion Sanders is disappointed he didn’t hear from the Jaguars about Travis Hunter

  
Published May 16, 2026 10:39 AM

When Colorado coach Deion Sanders recently explained his desire to meet with new Browns coach Todd Monken as a coach and not a father, Deion pointed out that, in 2025, he got no questions from the Browns about coaching Shedeur Sanders.

The Browns weren’t the only team to not tap into Deion’s experience with a former high-profile Buffalo who had made it to the next level.

“Even a guy like Travis Hunter, being drafted to Jacksonville, and I’ve had him for the last three,” Deion told Garrett Bush on The Barbershop podcast. “Don’t you think you would want to talk to me to let me know, to ask me how — what gets him going and what backs him off and, and what, like, you wouldn’t want to know that?”

It’s a sensible argument. Deion clearly knew how to get the best out of Hunter, because Deion did. Even if the Jaguars decided to do things their own way, it’s useful to know what Deion did and how Deion did it in order to devise a specific strategy for managing a player in whom the Jaguars made a very significant investment of draft-pick capital to move up three spots last year, from No. 5 to No. 2.

Even now, as the Jaguars surely try to devise a way to use Hunter on both sides of the ball effectively (which includes keeping him healthy), it would make sense to gather any and all potentially relevant information in order to best make those decisions. It’s as simple as a phone call that, to date, hasn’t been made.