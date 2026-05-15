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Deion Sanders: I want to meet Todd Monken to talk about Shedeur—as a coach, not as a dad

  
Published May 15, 2026 08:18 AM

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders says he’d like to talk to new Browns head coach Todd Monken about quarterback Shedeur Sanders — not because Deion is Shedeur’s dad, but because Deion was Shedeur’s college coach.

Deion Sanders says the date of their meeting hasn’t been set, but he plans to travel to Cleveland, sit down with Monken and talk to him about how to get the most out of Shedeur as a player. Deion Sanders said it’s no different than he feels about other players he’s coached, such as Jaguars cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter, whom he thinks he can provide some insight on.

“I was supposed to go, actually next week but I’ve got to shoot a commercial, to Cleveland to meet [Monken],” Sanders said. “Because I want to meet him. Because I think it’s vital that as a coach, not the dad, I can tell him a few things about [Shedeur], how to get him going. That wasn’t asked of me a year ago. I don’t understand it. Even a guy like Travis Hunter being drafted to Jacksonville and I’ve had him for the last three [seasons], don’t you think you would want to talk to me to ask me what gets him going and what backs him off? You would want to know that. So, I anticipate, and I can’t wait to have that conversation with Coach Monken.”

Sanders said he’s been bothered by negative talk about Shedeur coming out of NFL circles since before last year’s draft. But Sanders believes Monken is the kind of coach who will deal honestly and forthrightly with Shedeur.

“I love it, man, because he’s a straight shooter,” Deion said of Monken. “All these little side conversations that was had before him, he ain’t with that.”