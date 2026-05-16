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Rose Bowl litigation shows Kevin Demoff was trying to lure UCLA to SoFi Stadium

  
Published May 16, 2026 02:03 PM

When concerns first emerged that UCLA would break its lease at the Rose Bowl and move to SoFi Stadium, UCLA insisted that “no decision has been made.”

It sure seems like a decision was dangerously close.

Via Ben Bolch of the California Post, court documents from the litigation over the potential relocation strongly suggest that a move was on the verge of happening.

In August 2025, Rams and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment president Kevin Demoff texted this to UCLA vice chancellor Steve Agostini: “good luck tonight, next year at SoFi!

The court filings also show text messages from February 2025 between Demoff and Agostini regarding a tour of SoFi by UCLA officials “to see how we would make next season work.”

Said Demoff, “Yes will make whatever work.”

Demoff’s employer, and SoFi Stadium, eventually were added to the ongoing lawsuit under the theory that these outside parties intentionally interfered with the contractual relationship between UCLA and the Rose Bowl. The argument is simple; it’s impermissible to induce someone to break a valid and binding agreement. UCLA has a lease that runs through 2043. That lease must be respected by anyone who would be tempted to persuade one of the parties to violate its terms.

The concept applies throughout American business. Any contract between two parties must be respected by the rest of the world. That means not saying “see you next year” but “see you when your contract ends.”

However it plays out, it’s the second time Demoff has landed in the middle of litigation regarding a relocation. When Rams owner Stan Kroenke bought the land that became SoFi Stadium, Demoff addressed concerns regarding a potential move from St. Louis to L.A. by saying it’s “not a piece of land that’s any good for a football stadium,” that there’s a “one-in-million chance” the Rams will move there, and that Kroenke “is still looking at lots of pieces of land around the world right now and none of them are for football teams.”

The St. Louis lawsuit resulted in the league paying a $790 million settlement. This time around, the Rose Bowl took the issue to court before the move happened. And while that may delay indefinitely SoFi’s ability to bogart the Bruins, it will also keep Kroenke from having to write another massive check for the financial harm resulting from the move.