UCLA says no decision has been made to move from Rose Bowl to SoFi Stadium

Pasadena and the Rose Bowl Operating Company recently sued UCLA for an alleged plan to break its Rose Bowl lease and move to SoFi Stadium.

UCLA responded on Thursday with this statement, from Vice Chancellor for Strategic Communications Mary Osako: “While we continue to evaluate the long-term arrangement for UCLA Football home games, no decision has been made.”

The plaintiffs would say that’s more than enough to fuel an effort to get a preemptive ruling that a decision to move would violate a lease that runs through 2044, along with a court order preventing any relocation from happening.

Basically, the Rose Bowl has opted to smoke out UCLA, to fight proactively in an effort to keep UCLA from concluding that it’s better for business to move first and defend a lawsuit later.

The litigation — along with the existence of the lease — also should put SoFi Stadium on notice regarding the existence of a business relationship that Stan Kroenke and company should not attempt to interrupt. If that happens, Pasadena and the Rose Bowl Operating Company eventually could be suing the Rams owner for tortious interference.