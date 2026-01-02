Geno Smith won’t play in Week 18

Geno Smith’s season is over.

The Raiders ruled Smith out for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs because of an ankle injury. Kenny Pickett started in place of Smith when he missed time earlier in the season, but head coach Pete Carroll did not reveal whether Pickett or Aidan O’Connell will start this weekend.

Carroll said in his press conference that there is a “rotation in mind” for both players to see action. The Raiders will clinch the No. 1 overall pick in the draft with a loss to Kansas City.

Smith signed a two-year extension after being traded to the Raiders last year and has $18.5 million guaranteed for next season. His play was poor enough that the team could opt to move on without him in 2026, especially with that first-round pick to be used on a quarterback.

Defensive tackle Adam Butler (biceps) and left guard Dylan Parham (illness) have also been ruled out. Running back Raheem Mostert (knee, ankle) is listed as questionable.