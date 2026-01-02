 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Geno Smith won’t play in Week 18

  
Published January 2, 2026 06:15 PM

Geno Smith’s season is over.

The Raiders ruled Smith out for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs because of an ankle injury. Kenny Pickett started in place of Smith when he missed time earlier in the season, but head coach Pete Carroll did not reveal whether Pickett or Aidan O’Connell will start this weekend.

Carroll said in his press conference that there is a “rotation in mind” for both players to see action. The Raiders will clinch the No. 1 overall pick in the draft with a loss to Kansas City.

Smith signed a two-year extension after being traded to the Raiders last year and has $18.5 million guaranteed for next season. His play was poor enough that the team could opt to move on without him in 2026, especially with that first-round pick to be used on a quarterback.

Defensive tackle Adam Butler (biceps) and left guard Dylan Parham (illness) have also been ruled out. Running back Raheem Mostert (knee, ankle) is listed as questionable.