Seahawks WR Tory Horton is not expected to return this season

Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton is not expected to return from injured reserve this season, coach Mike Macdonald said Friday.

Horton landed on injured reserve on Nov. 22 with a shin injury.

“We got some clarification on Tory. The best way I can describe it is just, what he has, it just takes a long time to heal,” Macdonald said, via Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13. “It’s really — put it this way, we’re planning on not having him. And if something happens, which we’re not counting on, and he’s able to come back, then that’s great. But right now we’re planning on not having him.

“It just needs time and rest. It’s unfortunate, but these things happen. We’re with him, he’s doing a great job. We’re just not going to have him right now.”

Horton played a career-high 37 snaps in a 38-14 win over the Commanders that saw him record career-highs in catches (four), yards (48) and touchdowns (two). Cooper Kupp missed the game with an injury, giving Horton a bigger role.

