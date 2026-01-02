 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks WR Tory Horton is not expected to return this season

  
Published January 2, 2026 05:01 PM

Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton is not expected to return from injured reserve this season, coach Mike Macdonald said Friday.

Horton landed on injured reserve on Nov. 22 with a shin injury.

“We got some clarification on Tory. The best way I can describe it is just, what he has, it just takes a long time to heal,” Macdonald said, via Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13. “It’s really — put it this way, we’re planning on not having him. And if something happens, which we’re not counting on, and he’s able to come back, then that’s great. But right now we’re planning on not having him.

“It just needs time and rest. It’s unfortunate, but these things happen. We’re with him, he’s doing a great job. We’re just not going to have him right now.”

Horton played a career-high 37 snaps in a 38-14 win over the Commanders that saw him record career-highs in catches (four), yards (48) and touchdowns (two). Cooper Kupp missed the game with an injury, giving Horton a bigger role.

Macdonald should a full offseason.

Rashid Shaheed, who was acquired in a trade with New Orleans, has replaced Horton and is an All-Pro candidate for his return skills. He has a punt return touchdown and a kickoff return touchdown.