Texans rule out CB Kamari Lassiter

  
Published January 2, 2026 05:16 PM

The Texans ruled out cornerback Kamari Lassiter (knee/ankle) for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Colts.

The Texans need a win and a Jaguars’ loss to the Titans to clinch the AFC South title.

Lassiter has played through an ankle issue but injured his knee in last week’s win over the Chargers. He still played 56 of 63 defensive snaps.

The Pro Bowl alternate has four interceptions, 17 pass breakups and 91 tackles.

The Texans also ruled out linebacker Jamal Hill (calf).

They list offensive tackle Trent Brown (ankle/knee), cornerback Ajani Carter (hamstring) and defensive end Darrell Taylor (ankle) as questionable.

Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (knee/shoulder), defensive end Denico Autry (knee) and cornerback Derek Stingley (oblique) have no injury designation.