WR Pat Bryant, TE Nate Adkins set to return this week

The Broncos will have wide receiver Pat Bryant (concussion) and tight end Nate Adkins (knee) for Sunday’s game against the Chargers.

Both players remained full participants in Friday’s practice, and neither has an injury designation.

Adkins and Bryant were injured in Week 16 and did not play in the team’s Christmas Day win over the Chiefs.

The Broncos ruled out linebacker Karene Reid (hamstring) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (hamstring). Reid had a week of full practices during his 21-day return-to-practice window.

Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers (hip) is questionable after three limited practices.