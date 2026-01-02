Myles Garrett off injury report, set to go for sack record vs. Bengals

The Browns added Myles Garrett to their injury report on Thursday with a hip issue.

Not that there was much question, but Garrett is still set to play against the Bengals on Sunday as he goes for the single-season sack record.

Garrett is off the injury report and is expected to play after two limited practices on Thursday and Friday.

With 22.0 sacks so far this season, Garrett is a half-sack from tying the record and a full sack from setting it outright.

Garrett also leads the league with 32 tackles for loss in 2025.

However, the Browns will not have two of their talented rookies. Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (quad/ankle) and tight end Harold Fannin (groin) have both been ruled out for the contest.

Schwesinger is a candidate for defensive rookie of the year, having recorded 156 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and two interceptions in 2025.

Tight end David Njoku (knee/personal) and linebacker Winston Reid (back) have also been ruled out.

Cornerback Myles Harden (shoulder), guard Teven Jenkins (concussion), and center Kingsley Eguakun (knee/shoulder) are all questionable.

Defensive tackle Mason Graham (knee), defensive tackle Shelby Harris (toe), running back Dylan Sampson (hand), tight end Brendan Bates (shoulder), guard Joel Bitonio (wrist), cornerback Tyson Campbell (shoulder), safety Grant Delpit (Achilles), quarterback Dillon Gabriel (left shoulder), defensive tackle Mike Hall (knee), offensive tackle KT Leveston (shoulder), and starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders (back, right finger) all have no game status and are set to play.