Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Published December 14, 2025 04:06 PM
Things are already getting spicy in Denver.
Thirty minutes before kickoff, the Packers and Broncos got into a scuffle on the field.
Here’s a video of a portion of the incident.
It will be interesting to see whether any fines eventually are levied against any of the players involved. For now, it makes a potential Super Bowl preview even more intriguing, with both teams bringing a little extra zeal to this one.
The Broncos are underdogs at home, and with the Patriots losing Denver now has the longest active winning streak, at 10.