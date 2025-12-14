Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff

Things are already getting spicy in Denver.

Thirty minutes before kickoff, the Packers and Broncos got into a scuffle on the field.

Here’s a video of a portion of the incident.

It will be interesting to see whether any fines eventually are levied against any of the players involved. For now, it makes a potential Super Bowl preview even more intriguing, with both teams bringing a little extra zeal to this one.

The Broncos are underdogs at home, and with the Patriots losing Denver now has the longest active winning streak, at 10.