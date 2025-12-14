 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of 'general disgust' in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a 'game-breaking day'
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff

  
Published December 14, 2025 04:06 PM

Things are already getting spicy in Denver.

Thirty minutes before kickoff, the Packers and Broncos got into a scuffle on the field.

Here’s a video of a portion of the incident.

It will be interesting to see whether any fines eventually are levied against any of the players involved. For now, it makes a potential Super Bowl preview even more intriguing, with both teams bringing a little extra zeal to this one.

The Broncos are underdogs at home, and with the Patriots losing Denver now has the longest active winning streak, at 10.