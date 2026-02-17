 Skip navigation
Veteran WR Robert Woods signs a one-day deal to retire a Ram

  
Published February 17, 2026 06:55 PM

Wide receiver Robert Woods signed a one-day contract to retire with the Rams, the team announced Tuesday.

“After 27 unforgettable years of putting my heart into this game, and 13 incredible years in the NFL, it’s time to step away from playing the sport that has given me everything,” Woods wrote, in part, in a social media post. “Football has never just been a game to me. It has been my passion, my purpose and my lifelong dream. I cherished every moment my cleats touched the grass. Every time I stepped onto the field, I was determined to leave a piece of myself in every snap.”

The 12-year NFL veteran played for the Rams from 2017-21, appearing in 68 games. He totaled 367 receptions for 4,626 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also started all six postseason appearances with the Rams, making 38 receptions for 410 yards and one touchdown.

In 2018, Woods recorded the first 1,000-yard season of his career, leading the team in receptions (86) and receiving yards (1,219) while also finishing tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns with six. The following season, he posted another 1,000-yard campaign (1,134), finishing second on the team in receiving. In his final season with the team in 2021, the two-time team captain contributed to the Super Bowl LVI championship roster with 45 receptions for 556 yards and four touchdowns before a season-ending injury.

The Bills selected Woods in the second round in 2013, and he spent the first four seasons of his career in Buffalo. He also spent time with the Titans (2022) and Texans (2023-24). He has totaled 8,233 yards for 38 touchdowns on 683 receptions in his career, along with 75 carries for 514 yards and five touchdowns.

Woods was not on a team during the 2025 regular season after the Steelers cut him in the preseason.