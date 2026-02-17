 Skip navigation
Joel Bitonio, Browns push back void date on his contract

  
Published February 17, 2026 06:03 PM

Left guard Joel Bitonio hasn’t announced whether he plans to play in 2026 or not, but he has more time to make that decision before the Browns would face any salary cap ramifications related to his decision.

Jason Lloyd of TheAthletic.com reports that Bitonio and the team have agreed to push the void date of his current contract to just before the start of the 2026 league year in March. The contract was set to void on Monday.

The Browns would incur over $23 million of dead money on their 2026 cap if the contract does void. The extra time allows for the possibility of Bitonio signing an extension with the team that would allow them to avoid that penalty.

Bitonio contemplated retirement after the 2024 season before returning in hopes of going out on a “higher note.” Bitonio continued to play well, but the Browns were 5-12 to finish at the bottom of the AFC North once again.