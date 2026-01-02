Rome Odunze returns to practice, Bears list him as questionable

Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze made it back onto the practice field on Friday.

Odunze has missed the last four games with a foot injury and he was a limited practice participant in his return to action. He is listed as questionable for Chicago’s game against the Lions and said on Friday that he’s hoping to be in the lineup as the team tries to wrap up the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

“Obviously I want to play, but I’m following their plan, so we’ll see where that leads me on Sunday,” Odunze said, via the team’s website. “It’s still up in the air right now. But I was able to go out there today, felt pretty good. I’m locked into what we’re doing this week, so we’ll see.”

Safety Jaquan Brisker missed practice with an illness on Friday and has been listed as questionable. Left tackle Ozzy Trapilo (knee, quad) and cornerback Nick McCloud (illness) are also in the questionable category. Defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (concussion has been ruled out.