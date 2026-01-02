 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rome Odunze returns to practice, Bears list him as questionable

  
Published January 2, 2026 04:58 PM

Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze made it back onto the practice field on Friday.

Odunze has missed the last four games with a foot injury and he was a limited practice participant in his return to action. He is listed as questionable for Chicago’s game against the Lions and said on Friday that he’s hoping to be in the lineup as the team tries to wrap up the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

“Obviously I want to play, but I’m following their plan, so we’ll see where that leads me on Sunday,” Odunze said, via the team’s website. “It’s still up in the air right now. But I was able to go out there today, felt pretty good. I’m locked into what we’re doing this week, so we’ll see.”

Safety Jaquan Brisker missed practice with an illness on Friday and has been listed as questionable. Left tackle Ozzy Trapilo (knee, quad) and cornerback Nick McCloud (illness) are also in the questionable category. Defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (concussion has been ruled out.